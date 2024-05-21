In Just One Week, Over 100 Tornadoes Abnormally Swept Through The U.S., And This Is Why We Have More Of Them Now

In just one week, over 100 tornadoes have swept through parts of the U.S., destroying dozens of homes and uprooting the lives of many people.

Some of the affected regions include Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa. These areas are known to be prone to tornadoes during this time of year, but it’s abnormal to have so many of them develop in such a short span of time.

Andrew Winters, an assistant professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, explained the reasons behind the recent increase in tornadoes.

One of the reasons can be attributed to El Niño, a climate pattern that refers to the warming of surface waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

“During El Niño, the atmosphere can produce a strong subtropical air current. Any waves or fluctuation along the subtropical jet stream that makes the jet wavy can create an environment that facilitates the production of severe weather and tornadoes in the spring. This is what caused the tornadoes across the country over the last couple of weeks,” Winters explained.

Most tornadoes are the result of a supercell storm, but they can form through any kind of severe thunderstorm.

Supercell storms are characterized by a mesocyclone, a violent updraft that persistently rotates for an extended period of time.

The circulation starts from above and will move downward to the ground, which is how a tornado is created.

Climate change may also be a contributing factor toward the uptick in tornadoes. Previously, studies have found that an increasingly warming climate provides ideal conditions for extreme weather phenomenona to develop.

