New Research Suggests That Using Acid Reflux Medications May Lead To An Increased Risk Of Suffering Migraines

For many people, throwing back a couple of antacids following a spicy dinner is the go-to remedy for alleviating heartburn. However, a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Maryland suggests there may be another unexpected and painful consequence.

The findings indicate that individuals who use acid-reducing medications might have a heightened susceptibility to experiencing migraines.

These medications include histamine H2-receptor antagonists, like cimetidine and famotidine, proton pump inhibitors, such as omeprazole and esomeprazole, and antacid supplements.

It’s crucial to note that the researchers aren’t claiming to have found definitive evidence that acid-reducing medications directly cause migraines. However, the team observed a correlation.

Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid moves into the esophagus, typically happening after a meal or when people lie down. Individuals with acid reflux commonly suffer symptoms like heartburn and ulcers.

Persistent acid reflux can also progress to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), potentially raising the risk of esophageal cancer.

“Given the wide usage of acid-reducing drugs and these potential implications with migraine, these results warrant further investigation,” said Margaret Slavin, one of the study’s authors.

“These drugs are often considered to be overprescribed, and new research has shown other risks tied to long-term use of proton pump inhibitors, such as an increased risk of dementia.”

For this study, the researchers analyzed data from 11,818 individuals. The participants disclosed their usage of acid-reducing medications and whether they experienced migraines or severe headaches in the preceding three months.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.