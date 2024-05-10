She Met Up With The Alleged Father Of Her Unborn Child Just One Week Before She Was Supposed To Give Birth In 2005, And He Was The Last Known Person To See Her Before She Vanished

In 2005, Amanda Kay Jones of Hillsboro, Missouri, was 26-years-old and expecting her second child. She’d previously been married and divorced but retained custody of her first daughter – who was just 4-years-old at the time.

So, the father of Amanda’s second child was allegedly a man named Bryan. The pair had first met at a company holiday party in December 2004. Then, they ultimately spent the night together, with Amanda eventually becoming pregnant.

However, Amanda and Bryan did not have a romantic relationship afterward. That’s why, in February 2005, she traveled to Hillsboro Community Civic Center with her 4-year-old daughter in tow to tell Bryan that she was expecting a baby boy – whom she planned to name Hayden Lucas.

Amanda’s daughter, Hannah, remembered the encounter clearly. Her mother and Bryan started discussing her unborn baby brother. Afterward, Amanda asked if Bryan would be involved in the baby’s life.

At that point, he reportedly replied “no” and said he would pay to terminate the pregnancy. But, according to Hannah, Amanda told Bryan that he could not hurt her baby.

Months later, on August 14, 2005, Amanda reportedly went to meet up with Bryan again – just one week before she was supposed to deliver her son. She reportedly brought along sonogram photos in hopes of convincing Bryan to be a part of their son’s life.

Tragically, though, no one has seen or heard from Amanda ever since that day when she disappeared while eight and a half months pregnant.

She was last seen in the parking lot of the Hillsboro Civic Center – located in the 10300 block of Highway 21 in Hillsboro, Missouri – at 5:00 p.m.

Once an investigation into Amanda’s disappearance was launched, her blue 1997 Pontiac Sunfire was found abandoned in the parking lot. The vehicle was unlocked, but her cell phone, keys, and wallet were missing.

