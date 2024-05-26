She Vanished From Her Wyoming Home In 2014 After Reportedly Becoming Increasingly Afraid Of A Former Employee At Her Company Who’d Been Sending Her Love Letters

Born on June 28, 1952, Kristi Richardson of Casper, Wyoming, went on to marry Ronald Richardson, her high school sweetheart, on May 27, 1972. Then, the couple had two children and raised them in Casper together.

However, on April 26, 2013, Ronald sadly passed away, so Kristi took over running their business, Richardson Trucking, alone.

Kristi and Ronald had started the company together back in 1979. And by 2014, Richardson Trucking – located in the 6800 block of West Yellowstone Highway – was one of the most well-known oil field trucking companies in the region.

Yet, on October 6, 2014, 61-year-old Kristi mysteriously disappeared from her home after reportedly becoming increasingly afraid of an employee at her company.

That evening, she was last seen at her home, located on East 24th Street in Casper, at about 7:45 p.m. The following morning, October 7, 2014, Kristi was supposed to arrive at work at 7:15 a.m., but she never showed up.

This immediately concerned both her family members and coworkers. So, Kristi’s daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Pete, traveled to her home to check on her. At that point, Kristi’s car was found still parked inside the garage.

But there was still no sign of Kristi – pushing them to call the police.

Her home was found locked, and her cell phone was discovered on her bed. Meanwhile, her identification and purse, which had approximately $700 cash inside, were located on her kitchen counter.

While her vehicle was not missing, though, the garage door opener that Kirti typically kept inside her purse was gone. Additionally, investigators found that Kristi’s bed sheets had stains resembling either blood or urine.

