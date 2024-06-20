Cheeseburgers Are A Summer Classic: Try Turning Them Into A Casserole For Dinner Tonight

There’s something truly comforting about chowing down on a cheeseburger. The combination of savory beef, tangy pickles, and melted cheese is hard to beat when it comes to comfort food.

But what if you could turn this summer classic into a dish that’s even easier to make and perfect for sharing?

Enter the Cheeseburger Casserole – a fun twist on the classic burger that brings all the familiar tastes into one convenient, satisfying meal.

Here’s exactly how to make it and wow your family or friends.

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons mustard

2 cups cooked macaroni (about 1 cup uncooked)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup pickles, chopped

Optional toppings: chopped tomatoes, crispy bacon bits, additional pickles

This recipe takes just 15 minutes of prep and 35 minutes to cook, meaning you could be enjoying the fruits of your labor in only 50 minutes! Plus, this recipe yields enough to feed six.

To get started, preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). At the same time, cook your ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Be sure to break apart the meat with a spatula until it’s no longer pink. Then, drain any excess fat.

Once your meat is cooked, add the diced onion and minced garlic to the cooked beef. Keep cooking until the onions are translucent and fragrant, which takes about three to five minutes. Along the way, be sure to season with salt and pepper.

