Her Boyfriend’s Enormous Ego Is Ruining Their Romance, And She Feels Repulsed By Him

At the beginning of college, this 22-year-old girl met her 25-year-old boyfriend, and they have been together for two years.

They’re both currently working to complete their college degrees; she’s a pre-med student while he studies math.

Her boyfriend is highly intelligent, and he’s always been loving and kind to her throughout the years they’ve been dating. Everybody likes her boyfriend – including her parents.

“We have even talked about future plans together and potentially marriage,” she explained.

“However, there is one trait that has increasingly made me more and more repulsed by him and makes me question our relationship: his ego.”

“Like I said, he’s genius-level smart, and he’s aware of it, so he spends a lot of the time talking about himself and boasting – which there is nothing wrong with.”

She does her best to be her boyfriend’s cheerleader and supports him through everything, but his enormous ego is ruining their romance.

His ego is so out of control that he’s convinced he’s constantly right while everyone else is wrong. Any time that she gets into a disagreement with her boyfriend and tries to tell him what’s upsetting her, he makes her say sorry first before he does. She finds this absurd.

Her boyfriend has also made fun of her dream of being a doctor, and he said it’s the worst job you could have.

