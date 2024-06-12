Her Dad’s Affair Partner Got Super Nasty After She Didn’t Allow Her Daughter To Be The Flower Girl At Her Wedding

Come October, this 28-year-old woman and her 27-year-old fiancé are going to have their wedding. They picked out a dreamy venue, and they’re almost done planning everything out.

Now, her dad had an affair with a woman whom he is currently married to. Her dad’s affair partner has two children from a prior relationship: a boy, eight, and a girl, six.

As for her mom, she got remarried after the affair, and she’s super close with her new stepdad.

“My father offered to pay a significant amount of money for the wedding and wanted to walk me down the aisle,” she explained.

“I told him that I only wanted my stepfather to walk me down. He was heartbroken but understood why I made my choice.”

While that made some waves in their family, nothing was more dramatic than when she and her fiancé asked her fiancé’s brother if his 5-year-old daughter could be their flower girl.

Her fiancé’s niece was thrilled to accept the role, and she figured that wouldn’t be an issue for anyone.

However, when her dad’s wife found out about this, she got super nasty, as she anticipated that her own daughter would get to have the role.

“I have no contact with my father’s wife, so it took me by surprise when she sent me a long text message wanting to know if her daughter could be the flower girl as my father put a ton of money into the wedding,” she said.

