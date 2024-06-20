Her Parents Don’t Approve Of Her Boyfriend’s Career Or Height And Want Her To Find Someone In Her League

This 20-year-old girl is currently in college, going the pre-med route, and her 21-year-old boyfriend is working as an apprentice electrician.

She ended up telling her mom that she’s seeing someone, and then her mom started grilling her about her boyfriend.

As soon as her mom and dad found out that her boyfriend is two inches shorter than she is and doesn’t have a college degree, they got upset.

Her own family is super tall. Her dad and brothers are all over six feet, and her mom is 5’6″. She can admit that at first, she was worried about her boyfriend being shorter than she is.

“Initially, height was a concern for us, but we’ve since discussed it, and it’s no longer an issue for me and my boyfriend,” she explained.

“However, my parents’ insistence that I shouldn’t date him due to his height is really upsetting. What’s even more upsetting is that they’re ridiculing his field of study.”

“Despite my parents admitting to not fully understanding what it means to be an electrician, they’re essentially equating “no university degree” with “not being successful.” This is genuinely so unfair because he’s intelligent with clear goals— to become a master electrician and start his own business.”

Her parents are now pushing her to find a guy who’s in her league, insisting she should get out there and meet someone new.

She’s shocked and sad about how her mom and dad are treating her boyfriend when they haven’t even tried getting to know him.

