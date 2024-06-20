It Makes Her Sad That She Wasted Her Twenties On Bad Friends, And She’s Feeling Lonely

Next week, this woman will be celebrating her 30th birthday. Instead of feeling excited, she just feels extremely down in the dumps about it since she feels like she wasted her twenties on bad friends.

She had five girls she considers to be her best friends, but each and every one of them is awful at being a friend to her, and she lost one recently along the way.

“For example, at my wedding, instead of coming to get ready with me early as I asked, the 4 of them went to a boozy brunch and then met me at the hotel at 1 p.m.,” she explained.

“My husband’s best friend (who’s a girl) was the only one to get ready with me and ask me if I needed anything. She also remarked that it was [mean] of my friends to do that, but I let it go to avoid drama (and honestly, I [am not good] at confrontation).”

“And one of them didn’t even come to the wedding even though she committed to be a bridesmaid and I LITERALLY never heard from her again. She legitimately ghosted me. She reached out a YEAR later to say she was sorry and that she should’ve told me she wasn’t going to make it, but at that point, I wasn’t interested in re-kindling the friendship.”

So, that’s how her five best friends dropped down to four. Then, when she had her baby shower and invited her four remaining besties, only one was in attendance that day.

The girl who did come got there three hours late and turned around to leave super early. As for the rest of her best friends, they came up with absurd reasons for why they couldn’t attend.

Everything only got worse as time wore on. She gave birth to her baby, and not a single girl in her friend group asked her how she was doing as a new mom, let alone bother visiting her.

She couldn’t help but feel overwhelmingly lonely, though her husband was a complete rockstar and tried to be there for her.

