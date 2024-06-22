She Borrowed Her Mom’s Car To Visit A Friend In 2022 But Never Arrived, And After Having Brief Contact With Police Early The Following Morning, She Was Never Seen Again

Destiny Sanith, a 27-year-old woman from Philadelphia, planned to visit her friends in March 2022. But, along the way, she mysteriously disappeared and has remained missing ever since.

It all began on March 3, 2022, when she was last seen by her family at her home, located in the 2600 block of McKean Street, at about 2:30 p.m. At that point, Destiny asked her mother to borrow the car and said she planned to visit one of her friends in southwest Philadelphia.

Then, Destiny left, but she never actually made it to her friend’s house. Once her family learned that she never arrived, they reported her missing on March 5.

Upon launching an investigation, it was uncovered that Destiny had actually been in contact with the New Jersey State Police prior to her disappearance. Authorities reportedly responded to a call in Folsom, New Jersey, and spoke to her at 5:20 a.m. on March 4.

At the time, police discovered Destiny’s car near a Williamstown strip mall located at 301 East Black Horse Pike. The vehicle was unattended.

Then, police officers reportedly briefly spoke with Destiny and assisted her in moving her car to a parking lot. Afterward, they brought her to a Wawa convenience store, which was about one mile away.

Following Destiny’s disappearance, her family claimed to have seen various surveillance videos from businesses located nearby. She was captured entering the Wawa in one video and purchasing a beverage.

Destiny subsequently could be seen walking to a Sunoco gas station across the street. Next, she walked behind the building at around 9:00 a.m. and was no longer in view of the camera.

This footage marks the official last confirmed sighting of Destiny, and she’s been missing for over two years now.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.