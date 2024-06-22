She Made History After Becoming The First Woman Elected President Of Mexico Earlier This Month, Receiving The Highest Number Of Votes For A Candidate In Mexican History

If you’ve been keeping your eyes on news headlines, you’ve likely seen some big news coming out of Mexico.

At the start of the month, a monumental moment in history was marked in Mexico when Claudia Sheinbaum was elected President, shattering the glass ceiling and becoming the first woman to hold the position in the country’s history.

Even if you don’t know much about the country’s history, this is a major event, and it’s worth getting to know this fascinating and successful candidate, who was a climate scientist and mayor before getting elected President.

Claudia was born in 1962 in Mexico City. Her maternal grandparents emigrated from Bulgaria in the 1940s to escape the Holocaust. Her mother is a biologist, and her father is a chemical engineer.

Claudia studied physics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and later earned her Ph.D. in energy engineering in 1995.

Throughout the late 90s, she worked as a faculty member at the Institute of Engineering at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has been very passionate about environmental engineering and climate change.

In the early 2000s, Claudia published scientific articles and began a political career after serving as the Secretary of the Environment of Mexico City from 2000 to 2006.

In 2007 and 2014, she worked on two famous reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

From 2018 to 2023, Claudia served as mayor of Mexico City and did a lot of work involving solar energy and public transportation.

