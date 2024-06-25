She Started Dating Her Baby Daddy Again, But He Didn’t Tell Her That He Got Another Girl Pregnant

This 25-year-old woman and her 23-year-old baby daddy have a daughter together who is nearly three.

Her baby daddy always pushed for a child, and since she thought he would be a great dad, she agreed to have a child with him.

After their daughter was born, their relationship started to go downhill, and they broke up about two years ago.

Her baby daddy quickly jumped right into another relationship since he struggles with being all alone, and four months ago, her baby daddy broke up with his new girlfriend after a tumultuous time.

When her baby daddy began dating this other girl, he sent her a message every day insisting he was still in love with her and wanted to date her again.

“I told the girl because I felt bad for her, and she was extremely rude to me, telling me to “stay away from her boyfriend” and insulting me and calling me names, so every time he messaged me after that asking, we get back together (which was nearly every two-three weeks throughout the entirety of their relationship), I kept it to myself,” she explained.

“We have started seeing each other again recently, and things were going well until I found out yesterday that the girl he was with now has a 2-month-old daughter who is his.”

Her baby daddy promises he wasn’t trying to get this other girl pregnant and that she secretly baby-trapped him in an effort to control him.

Apparently, this other girl thought that getting pregnant would prevent her baby daddy from going right back to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.