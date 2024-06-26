She Thinks It’s Strange That She’s Only Been Dating Her Boyfriend A Week And He’s Already Offering To Change Her Daughter’s Diapers

For one week now, this woman has been officially dating a 32-year-old man named Josh. Although their relationship is new, she has known Josh for two or three years before dating him.

Nine months ago, she gave birth to her little girl, and Josh had assumed for some time that she was still with her ex, but they actually broke up a month after her daughter was born.

Josh even met her daughter on a handful of occasions before she began dating him, as they run in the same social circles.

“Now I trust Josh, but when I was visiting him, my daughter needed her diaper changed,” she explained.

“I said that I needed to use the bathroom too, so I would just take her with me and do it. He offered to change her on his bed whilst I went to the toilet myself.”

“I thanked him for the offer but said I will do it myself in the bathroom. He insisted and said I should leave her with him while I go.”

She very politely declined Josh’s offer and pointed out that if she left the room without her daughter, her daughter would burst into tears, as she’s been experiencing a clingy stage.

Josh once more insisted that he didn’t mind changing diapers since he has a son and knows all about babies.

She got a little more firm with Josh in saying no before bringing her daughter to the bathroom with her.

