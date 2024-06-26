She Told Her Bridesmaids They Need To Hit The Gym If They Can’t Fit Into The Size 8 Dresses She Bought Them Before Demanding $500 Towards Her Honeymoon

I’ll never understand why some women go full-on bridezilla when it comes to their weddings and end up treating everyone around them deplorably.

It doesn’t matter if you want everything to be perfect – there’s no valid reason for behaving in a way that makes your loved ones feel terrible.

This bride, in particular, has some of the most awful demands for her bridesmaids that I’ve ever seen, and as she keeps going, it only gets worse.

She starts out what appears to be a group text to all of her bridesmaids by saying she’s so excited to get to marry her dream man and that her wedding’s going to be a bit different.

She then announced that her wedding will be outside in the month of December. While that’s normally freezing in most parts of the country, she promises that in Oklahoma, where she lives, it’s usually 70 degrees and full of sun.

A quick internet search proves that’s hardly the case and it can be more like in the 50s, but moving on.

She then jumps right into her list of expectations, starting with the bridesmaid dresses themselves. She handpicked them all in a size 8, so you get what you get, and you don’t get upset.

“So if you’re not a size 8, I recommend hitting the gym,” she explained. “No offense to anyone, but I have had this planned since I was in diapers and want it perfect.”

“Your nails need to be cut short and uncolored. Hair needs to be shoulder length and straight, so if your hair is short, get extensions.”

