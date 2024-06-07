She’s Thinking It Might Be Time To End Things With Her Boyfriend Over The Financial Stress Of His Disability

For the last seven years, this 25-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is the same age as her.

After they graduated from college, they moved in together and started their careers. She can honestly say her boyfriend is her best friend in the whole world, and she does love him deeply.

Six months after they began living with one another, her boyfriend was diagnosed with quite a rare illness.

“It started to impact his ability to work, and he was calling out sick or leaving his shifts early,” she explained.

“I ended up telling him he should quit his job, take a month or so to work on his health and find a job that’s lower stress in his field. Fast forward to almost 3 years later, he hasn’t worked since quitting that job outside of doing a couple of short-term gigs. For a while, he did all of the cooking and cleaning, which helped.”

“But the past year, his health has worsened considerably, and he’s been in and out of hospitals. He still helps cook and clean as long as his illness isn’t flaring up too badly. But all of the finances are on my shoulders, and it’s been that way for a couple of years now.”

It’s no longer possible for her boyfriend to go back to work at all, so he has applied for disability. If accepted, her boyfriend will receive $900 a month in payments.

Now, she just quit her incredibly stressful job to take one that’s better for her mentally, and it does not pay as much as her old job.

Due to this, finances are super tight and beginning to take a toll on their relationship. Although her boyfriend was able to go on food stamps several months back, it’s still not enough.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.