Two Weeks Before His Wedding, His Fiancée Saw His Wedding Vows And Dumped Him

This 36-year-old man spent three years with his 38-year-old fiancée, and he says she was truly the love of his life.

His fiancée was easygoing, kind, and calm. He really believed that he would spend the rest of his life with her.

Two years into dating, he proposed to his fiancée, and then they went on to plan their wedding. But two weeks before they were set to walk down the aisle, she dumped him.

Their entire wedding was already paid for when she left him and called it all off, and he had allowed her to pick everything she wanted since she had a very specific vision for the wedding.

What happened is that his fiancée came across his wedding vows, and that’s what she left him over.

“She found the speech on my laptop two weeks before the ceremony and went completely crazy,” he explained.

“Told me this was the last drop. That I never took anything seriously, that she couldn’t imagine living her life with someone who doesn’t show any respect towards her.”

He felt blindsided, as he thought all along that his fiancée had an appreciation for his specific brand of humor.

Sometimes, she got angry with him over it, but he never figured it was this big of an issue; he always chalked up her displeasure to having a different sense of humor than him.

