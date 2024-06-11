With This Beginner’s Guide To Running, You’ll Be Lacing Up Your Sneakers And Hitting The Trails Or Treadmill In No Time

Getting into running is easier than you think — even if you’re completely inexperienced with the sport. Running is an excellent activity for people of all ages, no matter your athletic ability.

Before you hit the trails or the treadmill, there are a few things you should know about. Here is a beginner’s guide to running.

When you first start running, you don’t want to push yourself too hard for the sake of reaping fitness rewards faster, as it can cause injury.

It’s best to stick to a lighter routine. Start by running 20 minutes at a time, three times per week. If 20 minutes is too much, take frequent walking breaks.

For example, you can repeatedly run for four minutes and walk for one minute until you complete the 20 minutes. You can gradually increase the amount of time you’re running and decrease the walking breaks as you get used to running.

Listed below are some other tips you should consider before lacing up your running shoes.

Wear Good Running Gear

With running, not much gear is required, which is what makes it such an easy and affordable activity. However, the one thing you should really invest in is a good pair of running shoes, not walking shoes or tennis shoes.

It’s important to protect your feet in this way to diminish the risk of injury. You should also have a high-quality sports bra that fits well. Additionally, a digital watch or a running app on your phone can help track your running.

