Days After She Got Engaged, Her Fiancé’s Ex-Wife Reached Out To Tell Her Why Their Marriage Really Ended, But She Doesn’t Know Who To Believe

A month ago, this 24-year-old girl got engaged to her 32-year-old fiancé after dating for nearly three years.

Her fiancé was married before her and then got divorced, and he’s been incredibly honest about his past.

He mentioned things with his ex-wife didn’t work out as they were high school sweethearts who tied the knot too young.

He and his ex realized their marriage wasn’t working, so they split up with no ill will. Her fiancé was married to his ex for four years but was divorced for more than that amount of time when he met her.

“I always accepted this as true because I had no reason to believe he was lying,” she explained.

“The divorce seemed amiable (I wasn’t there, but I know that they split everything pretty evenly and money is not a problem for either of them), and he and her even still talk occasionally.”

“The timeline all matched up. They wish each other Happy Birthdays and Merry Christmas. I never saw a problem with this. Everything seemed fine, just an unfortunate situation of bad timing or married too young.”

After her fiancé proposed to her last month, she excitedly shared some engagement photos on social media.

Her best friend took photos of the proposal, and then posted some photos as well. She was so thrilled to get a ring that day, and she’s still floating on cloud nine.

