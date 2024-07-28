He Declined To Order Food At A Restaurant With His Friends So He Could Avoid Paying For The Two People Who Always Leech Off Everyone Else

Ever since he was back in college, this 27-year-old guy has created a close group of friends that includes 8 people.

Two of his friends in that group, Greg and Susan, are the definition of leeches. Whenever they all meet up to go out for lunch, Greg and Susan will order some of the most expensive dishes on the menu, then turn around and give you a fake sob story about how broke they are before pinning half the bill on someone else in the group.

Over the weekend, his friend Dan said he wanted to get everyone together for dinner. He mentioned to Dan that he would come under one condition: Greg and Susan wouldn’t be there.

Dan stated that Greg and Susan were coming, but he should still come regardless and forget his opinion of the two of them for one night.

He said he could manage to do that and arrived at dinner that evening. All of his friends placed their orders, spending around $40.

The waiter asked Greg and Susan what they wanted, and they each ordered $200 dishes. When the waiter got to him, he asked for a drink, and that was it.

“Dan asked why I hadn’t ordered anything, and all I said was that I lost my appetite,” he explained.

“The other 2 friends got up as well to cancel their orders and just have drinks. After the main courses came out, I saw Susan and Greg picking at their food. The waiter then brings over the check. Greg then grabs the waiter and asks him to split the check 6 ways.”

“I stand up and correct him, saying the check was to be split 3 ways. Greg looks at me confused and asks why since we “always” split the bill.”

