Her Boyfriend Said He’s Unhappy In Their Relationship Because He Hates Her Dog

For the last 10 months, this 22-year-old girl has been dating her 24-year-old boyfriend. When they got together, they had a long-distance relationship, as her boyfriend had to travel constantly for work.

Then, when her boyfriend got a new job that didn’t require that level of commitment from him, he ended up moving into her place.

Well before her boyfriend entered her life, she got a dog. The very first time her boyfriend came over to her home, he met her dog, and they got along without any problems.

But ever since her boyfriend has been living under her roof, his opinion of her dog has changed greatly.

“Now, since moving in, he’s made nonstop comments about how he “hates the dog,” and he’s “the stupidest animal he’s ever met,” amongst other things,” she explained.

“My sweet boy has separation anxiety and is deeply attached to me (he’s a rescue; I don’t know much about his background). He does normal dog things, like chew socks, leather, cardboard, stuff like that.”

Her boyfriend is so upset about her dog that now he makes negative remarks any time her dog even so much as leans up against him or licks him.

When her dog is doing nothing wrong, her boyfriend still talks about how terrible her dog is. Basically, any time her dog is near her boyfriend, he gets angry.

Apparently, her boyfriend hates her dog so much that it’s impacting his ability to feel happy being with her.

