Her Ex-Husband’s New Girlfriend Is Making Her Life Miserable Since She Feels Like She Got Stuck In An Affair

This woman got divorced from her now ex-husband, but since they share a toddler son together, she is still tied to him.

Her ex has a new girlfriend, and this girl hates her because she feels as if she got caught up in an affair. Her ex’s girlfriend thinks he cheated with her back when they first started dating.

In reality, her ex lied about having a girlfriend for months while pleading with her to go to marriage counseling.

She knows it’s not her problem that her ex’s girlfriend thinks she got caught up in an affair when she didn’t, but that is why this girl is going out of her way to be miserable.

“I don’t like this girl myself because she has chosen to act childish and immature,” she explained.

“The immature behavior has included (but is not limited to) texting me insults and taunts from my ex-husband’s phone, leaving nasty comments across my TikTok, harassing me from burner numbers, wasting my time with false business inquires with burner numbers, calling my place of work from a private number, yelling at me about sending my own son to daycare with backup diapers, sending me threats from fake Facebook accounts, and man did I wish that list ended there.”

“This girl has been a nightmare. As recently as 6 weeks ago, she began completing child exchanges herself (pick up my son from me/drop him off to me without my ex-husband present at all).”

When this change occurred, she asked her ex’s girlfriend why her ex was no longer the one picking up their son, and her ex’s girlfriend maintained he didn’t need to be there.

Her ex’s girlfriend argued that it wasn’t important who picked up her son so long as he got to where he needed to be.

