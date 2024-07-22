Her Sister’s Pressuring Her To Fork Over Her Inheritance Since She’s A Single Mom To A Severely Disabled Child

Nothing quite brings out the family drama like money or disagreements over an inheritance. This 30-year-old woman’s 63-year-old mom sadly passed away several months ago after a cardiac arrest.

Her mom owned a lovely house and had a lot of money in the bank. Her mom had her retirement money in a bank account, along with her dad’s retirement money as well (he passed away from cancer 8 years ago).

She has a 34-year-old sister named Meghan, and she’s a single mom to two boys. Meghan’s sons are five and seven, and while they both have autism, Meghan’s youngest is profoundly autistic.

Meghan’s five-year-old will need 24/7 care for the remainder of his life. Meghan doesn’t have a job and lives off child support and government assistance.

“Her now ex-husband divorced her because he couldn’t “deal with” his sons and moved to another country (dual citizen) where it’s hard for the government to get child support because their government is difficult to work with,” she explained.

Her mom’s will clearly states that she and Meghan will equally divide up her jewelry collection as well as the remainder of her assets.

But Meghan is currently trying to pressure her to take half the jewelry and allow her to have the money and the home. Meghan is saying that she needs the money more because of her sons.

She wants to keep her half of the inheritance and not fork it over to Meghan. While she is child-free and plans on staying that way, she’s not exactly rolling in money.

She works for a non-profit and is trying to bring her fiancée to her country on a visa, which is extremely time consuming, as well as expensive.

