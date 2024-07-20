His Sister Is Furious With Him For Refusing To Give Her Money Now That She’s About To Be A Single Mom

This 32-year-old man has a 34-year-old sister named Emily who has dreamed of being a mom since she can remember.

Emily just hasn’t been able to meet Mr. Right, and after years of trying to find the perfect guy, he told Emily to look into IVF. He helped her do the research, and Emily thought it was an excellent idea.

“Emily had the financial means to afford IVF on her own, but it meant she had to cut back on creature comforts and luxuries for the foreseeable future,” he explained.

“Two months ago, after her fourth round of treatment, she got pregnant. The whole family is very happy for her, and she’s happy too. She didn’t expect it to take so many rounds of treatment, though, so the bill ended up higher than she was prepared for.”

“She does have enough money to support herself, but not very comfortably. She asked our family for help so she wouldn’t have to make even more sacrifices.”

Their mom and dad are retired and have to live on a set income, so they were out for helping Emily financially. This only left him.

A week ago, Emily straight up asked him for some money. He doesn’t have a problem if someone wants to choose to be a single parent so long as they can afford to do so.

But the fact that Emily is now expecting him to help finance her decision doesn’t sit right with him. He knows being a single parent isn’t cheap, and Emily didn’t quite think of that.

Now, he has a newborn son and a wife. He does have money saved up, but he’s earmarking it to keep his family living comfortably, and he also wants to purchase a bigger home.

