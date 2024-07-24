His Sister’s Distraught Since He Still Wants To Maintain A Relationship With Her Cheating Ex-Husband

Six years ago, this man’s older sister got divorced. To be succinct about it, her ex-husband cheated on her and then married his affair partner.

From there, his sister’s ex-husband stuck her with raising the three kids they had together all on her own.

After the split, he and his wife have been there for his sister to support her, while remaining no contact with her ex.

“The break-up was devastating for my sister, but it was also hard on me – as I had lost someone who was a brother to me for nearly 20 years and never had a chance to reconcile anything,” he explained.

“Their divorce has never been amicable as my sister continues to be angry about how their relationship had fallen apart.”

“My sister and her ex are not friendly and barely speak, with the exception of negotiating any of the dealings with their children. While it’s hard for me to put myself in her shoes, it’s sad that they cannot share the same space and be better role models for their kids.”

As fate would have it, his wife ran into the new wife of his sister’s ex – this is also the affair partner, to be clear.

His wife got to chit-chatting with this woman, and they bonded over a few shared interests before exchanging social media profiles.

His own wife has gone on to speak with this woman frequently, and apparently, his sister’s ex has stated he wants to reconnect with them.

