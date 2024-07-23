She Advised Her Sister’s Boyfriend Not To Propose To Her, So Then He Dumped Her Sister

This 28-year-old woman is engaged to her 34-year-old fiancé, and she has a twin sister who’s dating her fiancé’s 29-year-old brother.

This September, she’s getting married, and her sister has a lot to say about the new last name she’s going to have.

Her sister keeps saying her last name’s going to be atrocious, and her sister has mentioned she could never marry her own boyfriend because the last name is that bad.

She’s pointed out to her sister that she doesn’t have to have a different last name, as tons of women choose to keep their maiden names for different reasons.

Her sister vehemently disagreed with her and said if she’s going to get married, it better be traditional, and she will need to take the last name of her future husband.

Over the weekend, she was shopping for outfits to wear on her honeymoon, and her sister came with her.

During their shopping excursion, she asked her sister what she would do if her boyfriend popped the question.

Her sister has been dating her boyfriend for three years, and her fiancé let it slip that he’s currently trying to pick out an engagement ring.

She didn’t share that information with her sister and simply asked the question casually, as her sister was talking about how she couldn’t wait to shop for wedding dresses while discussing other wedding-related topics.

