She Told Her Sister Her Lack Of Empathy Is Going To Cause Problems In Her Career As A Nurse

I think it’s safe to say empathy is something you want any nurse you encounter to possess. If a nurse has a great deal of empathy, they’re better able to connect with their patients, and it instills more confidence in the care they’re providing.

The amount of empathy a nurse possesses unquestionably impacts the recovery and overall experience a patient has.

In your time of need, you want someone there by your side who cares about what you’re going through, especially in a hospital setting, which isn’t exactly warm and welcoming.

Now, this 21-year-old girl has been battling a myriad of health problems for close to two years. She’s landed in the Emergency Room countless times, has been referred to therapy, and has received recommendations for antidepressants.

She’s even experienced doctors insisting she’s making up her symptoms, and everything is all in her mind.

“I gave up on the idea of anyone actually figuring out what was wrong with me and just tried to live with it after 10 months of no actual help from medical professionals,” she explained.

She’s struggled to balance her job and going to college due to how ill she’s been, but she is trying her hardest not to drop anything she’s juggling.

She has had to take lots of days off from work, and she hates making it more difficult on her coworkers, but she can’t control that.

Not that long ago, she ended up at the doctor’s office again, as her symptoms were so bad that she couldn’t ignore them.

