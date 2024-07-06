She’s Been Crying For Weeks After Her Boyfriend Said They Have To Have A Kid If They Get Married

A year ago, this 29-year-old woman moved in with her 37-year-old boyfriend. On their second date, she made it crystal clear to her boyfriend that she has no interest in having children.

If they were to continue seeing one another, she wanted to get that very serious conversation out of the way, as it could be a dealbreaker for many people.

After that second date, she and her boyfriend went on to have plenty of talks about kids, and she always thought they agreed on not having children together.

Her boyfriend has a 10-year-old daughter who moved in with them in January, and her boyfriend has said he doesn’t see how he’s going to manage parenting for another 18 years.

“He bought a house, we got a dog together, I was planning for an entire life with him and his daughter,” she explained.

“Originally, he told me he bought the house so that his daughter would have a bedroom. He told me the other night that his entire purpose in marrying me was to have a child (news to me) and that the whole reason he bought the house was so we could build towards having an “actual” family, minimizing the one that we already have.”

It was completely unexpected and out of the blue that her boyfriend brought up wanting to have kids, especially since he knows how strongly she feels about not being a mom.

She’s been secretly crying for the last two weeks in light of this shocking news. Yesterday, she came to terms with the fact that she can no longer stay with her boyfriend, considering his change of heart regarding children.

While she would like to marry him, he insisted that they have to have a child together if tying the knot is going to be in their future.

