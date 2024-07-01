She’s Spent The Last Five Years Trying To Move On After A Guy She Had A Whirlwind Romance With Dumped Her

It was March of 2019 when this 33-year-old woman met a guy two years older than her named Jordan.

She says their chemistry was instant and intoxicating, even as they texted back and forth. She didn’t have to be with him in person to feel those intense sparks.

“He told me upfront he was finalizing a divorce (separated and living apart for over a year, confirmed as I was at his house many times), selling their house, and taking a sabbatical from work, so I told my best friend before the first date that it wouldn’t be anything because his life was in such turmoil,” she explained.

“We met, and I was instantly twitterpated. We had dinner together, and he came to see me perform, which I would NEVER usually let anyone do on a first date; we stayed out until 2 a.m. afterward, we had breakfast and lunch, and he asked to see me again that night. Our first date was 36 hours long.”

After that first date, she fell right in love with him. She’s really not the kind of girl who is reckless in love, but she couldn’t help herself.

She guards her heart and is cautious when it comes to romance, but Jordan was different. She knew he was her person.

Three weeks into seeing Jordan, she blurted out that she was in love with him, and he confirmed he loved her too.

“Our dates were marathons, staying up all night and laughing nonstop. I met his friends, he met mine,” she said.

“Three months in, he came over on a night we were supposed to watch The Bachelorette and told me I’d been his best friend the past few months, but he couldn’t be in a relationship. He was drowning, he needed to figure out what he was doing.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.