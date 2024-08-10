10 Times Guys Realized Their Girlfriend Wasn’t Wife Material

Most people enter a relationship with an end goal: seeing if that person will make a good husband or wife.

It’s not wrong to want to find a forever companion! But sometimes, things happen along the way that make you realize the person you are dating is just not going to end up by your side for eternity.

These guys are talking about the 10 times they realized the girl they were dating wasn’t wife material, and these stories range from absolutely hilarious to downright cringe. Let’s get into them.

1. He Caught Her All Over Her Ex-Boyfriend

Earlier that day, she told me she wasn’t feeling well, so I went to Blockbuster and grabbed Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to watch alone that night.

She must have been feeling a little better because she was walking into Blockbuster as I was leaving and had basically draped herself around her old boyfriend, who was home from college for the weekend.

I attempted an awkward wave, but I was genuinely happy to see that my nights and weekends had magically cleared up. -Inigomntoya

2. She Said Her Mom Doesn’t Approve

My mother would never accept a guy like you into the family. -Princeofdarkness___

3. She Told Him He’s Not The One

“I don’t think you’re the one, but I mean – I don’t think anyone else I’m talking to is either.”

Oh. Oh, okay. -Look_Im_Not_Sure

4. She Got Ugly On Vacation

Yelled at wait staff and resort staff about things they had no control over. If you can’t hold it together when your mashed potatoes are a little salty, your hotel A/C isn’t freezing cold -but is working, or an excursion leader won’t let you play your music, how…do you expect to raise children with good souls? Nightmare. -rovch

5. She Had A Court-Ordered Breathalyzer Installed In Her Car

I figured out the reason I drove us everywhere was that she had a court-ordered breathalyzer checker installed on her car due to her SECOND DUI. Instantly, the switch flipped in my brain that she went from a potential wife candidate to a casual fling that I should definitely not stay with for long. -SmokeySFW

6. She Said He’d Never Know If She Cheated

‘You know I won’t cheat on you, but if I wanted to, you’d never know.’

She was young and very hot. So, I let it slip at first. But it always lingered in the back of my mind. I never really trusted her again. -I_wood_rather_be

7. She Was Concerned Someone Would See Them Together

“Let’s not go there – someone may see us.”

I already knew, but that made it real. -sneaky518

8. She Called Him Ugly

That she only dates ugly men. They are more appreciative of her attention. -AloneChapter

9. She Demanded That He Give Her Money

We both work. She asked me to start giving her money monthly so she didn’t have to spend hers. -KindUniversity

10. She Admitted She Cheated In Every Single Relationship

“I’ve cheated in every relationship I’ve ever been in. Probably half a dozen relationships over a 10+ year span. But it’s different with you. I genuinely love you, our relationship is much better, stronger, I’m fulfilled and would never cheat.”

Narrator: That was not the case. -ok-lets-do-this

You can read the original post on Reddit here.