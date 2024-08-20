20 Days Before Her Wedding, Her Fiancé Suddenly Called Things Off

Earlier in the week, this 24-year-old girl’s fiancé, who is also 24, suddenly called things off just 20 days before their wedding.

They have been together for four years and engaged for two, and her mind is swirling over his unwillingness to continue their relationship.

Her fiancé keeps insisting that he doesn’t want to end things over her; it’s just that he has things he needs to work through on his own.

He added that he wants to have the freedom to randomly take a 12-hour long road trip without her freaking out or asking questions.

If he feels the urge to take a vacation alone, he wants to be able to go off and do that without repercussions.

He additionally said that he no longer wants to have kids either, even though he promised he wanted this over the last four years.

Her fiancé would tell her things like he can’t wait until she can be a stay-at-home mom and that he thinks he’ll be a fun dad when they have kids together. Her fiancé even agreed to have two kids with her.

“I wanted to be there to support him through what he’s going through and be able to work it out with him…[he] truly was the love of my life and my best friend,” she explained.

“We just bought a house together last year, so we’re both still living in the same house; we bought a truck together that he took with him, and we have 7 dogs together.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.