After Her Boyfriend’s Sister Kept Canceling Maternity Shoots, She Asked To Be Paid For Her Time And Started Drama In The Family

Eight years ago, this 24-year-old girl started dating her boyfriend, who is the same age as her. She works as a photographer, and not that long ago, her boyfriend’s pregnant sister asked if she could book a maternity shoot with her.

She said yes, despite her boyfriend’s sister not even offering to pay her for her time. She didn’t think it was that big of a deal, as she considers her boyfriend’s sister to be family.

“However, she ended up canceling the sessions last minute four times in a row,” she explained. “I could have booked other paying clients during those times, so this was frustrating.”

“After she canceled again yesterday, I asked my boyfriend to talk to her. He sent her a message asking if she had canceled again, and she apologized, asking for my account details to compensate me.”

Right after her boyfriend gave his sister payment information, his mom began blowing up his phone.

Her boyfriend’s mom was furious with her for charging his sister for photos she didn’t even end up taking in the end.

Her boyfriend’s mom insisted that family should never charge family for things. His mom then threatened to be even nastier to her.

“To make matters worse, I found out that his sister and mother were talking negatively about me with his grandparents, which makes me feel even more alienated,” she said.

“For context, a few weeks ago, I asked her husband for a couple of plastic bags he sells, and he charged me for them without hesitation.”

