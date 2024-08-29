Butter, Flour, Sugar, Joy Review: This Book Is An Accessible Journey Into Being Able To Call Yourself A Baker

The art of baking can seem intimidating to anyone who dreams of being able to pick it up and do well with it.

Actually, excuse me, most people will argue that baking is a science and not an art. What I love about Danielle Kartes’ book Butter, Flour, Sugar, Joy is that it’s an accessible entryway into learning how to bake.

Danielle is a recipe developer, food stylist, and celebrity cookbook author, and she’s honestly the perfect person to accompany you on your journey to making tasty treats.

“There’s something to be said for the simplicity of making a cake in the middle of the week,” Danielle says in the introduction of her book.

“No fancy house, oven, or ingredients are necessary. All you need is to stock up on butter, flour, sugar, and joy! Yes, joy, is the most important ingredient in anything you make.”

Honestly, I love her entire approach to baking. Danielle is relatable and easy to follow along with as she guides you on whipping up things like her Peach and Berry Shortcakes, Rich Red Velvet Sheet Cake, and French Apple Tart.

I appreciate how Danielle outlines her book: there’s a section for cookies, an area for puddings (and possets plus panna cotta), a space for bars and treats, pies and galettes, and finally, cakes.

So, if you open up Danielle’s book, you’ll find that she breaks things down for you in the simplest way possible, which I appreciate the most.

She also has gorgeous, vivid photos of all her creations, which only help to get you more excited about the end result.

