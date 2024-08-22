He Dumped His Fiancée After She Smashed A Citronella Candle Into His Face To Squish A Spider, Causing Him Severe Injuries

In the fall of next year, this 27-year-old man set a wedding date with his 25-year-old fiancée. They have been dating for five years, and he pictured having a wonderful life with her.

They have great careers, a lot of things in common, and even share a bunch of friends. While his fiancée is a good person, she has a fear of bugs that borders on insanity.

She’s particularly terrified of worms and spiders, and he’s really gone out of his way to show her empathy for her phobia in the past.

One night, he and his fiancée were at their friend’s home, sitting out on the back patio. They were having a wonderful time roasting marshmallows, enjoying a couple of drinks, and chatting.

“The next thing I remember is waking up in the ER with her crying and explaining what had happened,” he explained.

“She saw a (non-venomous) spider on my forehead that I was not even aware of and freaked out. She picked up a cheap metal container that held a citronella candle and proceeded to bash my forehead; she thinks five times until she was sure the spider was gone.”

“The result was 8 staples, internal brain trauma, and second-degree burns all over my face. It’s been six months since this happened, and the burn scars are still slightly visible.”

He later learned that his friend was the one who snatched the candle out of his fiancée’s hand while his wife dialed 911.

His friend says the whole thing was fast and out of nowhere, and the paramedics rushed to the scene in under 10 minutes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.