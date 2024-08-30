He Worried It Would Make Him A Bad Person For Leaving His Fiancée Over Her Special Needs Son

For over two years, this 28-year-old man was with his 30-year-old fiancée. She has an 8-year-old son from a previous relationship who has autism due to a condition he was born with.

Her son is low-functioning, has severe behavioral problems, and mentally is more like a 2-year-old than an 8-year-old.

He cannot say very much, constantly goes to the bathroom on himself, and can’t manage to sleep through the night.

“I’ve done so much to step up and be a good male role model, but I don’t know how much more I can take,” he explained.

Now, when he first started dating his fiancée, her son lived on the West Coast with his dad. However, the dad decided he didn’t want custody and started a new family.

So, although it was just him and his fiancée for the first several months of their relationship, suddenly, her son was back in her life, and everything changed for the worse.

Ever since his fiancée has had full custody of her son, she’s been super grouchy and stressed. She also experiences bouts of depression.

“I’ve been trying to be the savior in this situation, but I just miss waking up in my own space to some quiet for one morning, just one,” he said.

He’s over waking up at 2 a.m. because his fiancée’s son won’t sleep. He’s over having to clean up his fiancée’s son when he goes to the bathroom on himself. He’s over having to scrub the carpet when his fiancée’s son has an accident.

