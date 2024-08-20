Her Boyfriend Confessed That He Wants To Marry Her And His Ex, Since He Loves Them Both

Three months ago, this 24-year-old girl began dating her 25-year-old boyfriend, and a month ago, they moved their relationship to long distance.

Last week, they were having a normal conversation when her boyfriend brought up that he spent some time with his ex recently.

Her boyfriend dated his ex for three years, and they split up seven months ago. After her boyfriend brought up his ex, he started to act strange.

She had a gut feeling that her boyfriend was not being entirely honest, and he dodged a couple of follow-up questions she asked.

She finally just confronted her boyfriend and demanded to know if he still has feelings for his ex, and he said that he does.

“Now, instead of breaking up with me, he went on and said something along the lines of “Don’t worry. I only hugged her,” she explained.

“That baffled me. Hugging your ex? So I asked him, “How would you feel if I hugged my ex?” His answer was: “Don’t give me trust issues.”

“It doesn’t end there. I expected him to tell me something along the lines of him wanting to get back together with his ex. Instead, he said that he’s in love with both of us, and would like to get married to the two of us. He goes on to say how we would be great friends and how he would love for us to meet.”

Her boyfriend also told her that he decided to meet up with his ex because his childhood trauma causes him to feel the need to always have someone around to reassure him.

