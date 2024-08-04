Her Boyfriend Expects Her To Help With His Toddler Daughter, But She’s Not Ready To Be A Mother Figure To The Little Girl

Back in April, this 25-year-old girl met her 34-year-old boyfriend, and they officially began dating in May of this year.

At the same time that they put a label on their relationship, she got to meet her boyfriend’s 2-year-old daughter.

She doesn’t have kids and has actually never dated a dad before. She feels like she had a chance to bond with her boyfriend’s toddler daughter over the past few months and likes the little girl.

So far, she’s babysat her boyfriend’s daughter three times. While she wasn’t comfortable offering to do this in the first place, she really wanted to help him out and try to form a connection with the child.

She feels like this has been an enormous step for her. When she and her boyfriend spend time together around his daughter, she doesn’t try to get involved too much.

She also isn’t interested in disciplining her boyfriend’s child as that makes her uneasy, but her boyfriend has said it’s cool if she wants to step into that kind of role.

“He recently got upset because he said that I do not help with his child enough,” she explained.

“I’ve expressed numerous times that I’m not fully comfortable being a full-blown mother figure yet, but that’s not to say I do not help at all.”

“There are times when the child is being a little wild, and her dad has to consistently remind her to settle down, but I’m not really sure what to do in those moments, so I don’t do anything, and he gets frustrated.”

