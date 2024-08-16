Her Boyfriend Wants To Propose To Her With His Mom’s Engagement Ring, But She’s Worried About Saying Yes

Wedding discussions have been happening frequently between this 28-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend, and although they have been together for close to three years, she wants to wait to tie the knot.

She’s worried about finances and the fact that they are in a temporary apartment that they would like to leave soon.

Additionally, she and her boyfriend will be encountering career and college changes in the near future.

Considering all of those factors, that’s why she wants to wait to get married. Meanwhile, her boyfriend has been talking about engagement rings.

This week, her boyfriend brought up his mom’s engagement ring and that he wants to propose to her with it.

Tragically, his dad passed away eight years ago, and his mom no longer wears her engagement or wedding rings, though she has them.

“I believe she had his wedding band made into a necklace so she could wear it when she wants, but she doesn’t wear her own rings anymore (I think it makes her sad to look down and be reminded of him every time she sees the rings),” she explained.

Now, she realizes how meaningful it would be to wear her boyfriend’s mom’s engagement ring, but she’s hesitating about saying yes.

One reason is that she has no clue what the ring even looks like, let alone if it would fit on her finger.

