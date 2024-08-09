Her Daughter’s Marrying A Registered Offender This Month, And She Just Emailed All The Wedding Guests The Evidence

This month, a woman’s 24-year-old daughter is set to get married to a 29-year-old man named Connor.

Connor spent three years in prison when he was 21 through 24 for crimes he committed against a child under the age of 16 while he was babysitting. Connor is now a registered offender for what he did to that poor kid.

She has made it crystal clear to her daughter that she does not support her marrying Connor after she found out about his criminal history, and her son dropped out of the wedding party over the news.

She already paid for the majority of her daughter’s wedding, and she’s not about to rescind her financial support, even though she doesn’t agree with her daughter marrying Connor.

“My daughter is defending his actions and saying awful things, including that the child was old enough to know and he was young and stupid,” she explained.

“She said she did not want me at the wedding anyway if I was just going to cause drama. About 7 hours ago, I sent a group email to every person attending my daughter’s wedding. Those whose emails I did not have, I either acquired or sent through messages or through another person.”

“I sent them all the same thing. An email explaining in no uncertain terms why I was not attending the wedding and how I would not be changing my mind. I explained Connor’s crimes and included proof in the form of newspapers and reports.”

She ended the email by going on a rant about all of her extended family members and people who harassed her for her decision to skip the wedding.

She actually called everyone out by name and wrote their nasty words next to their names in the email.

