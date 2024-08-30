Her Fiancé Admitted That He Now Loves Her Less Than He Used To

For close to six years now, this 27-year-old woman has been with her 26-year-old fiancé, and six months ago, she gave birth to their first child together, a little boy.

While she was still pregnant, she began to take note of her fiancé pulling back from her, not only in a physical sense but in an emotional one as well.

A week before she gave birth to their son, she celebrated her birthday. Disappointingly, her fiancé purchased her a $25 Starbucks gift card as her only present.

“For Mother’s Day, he handed me a dead bouquet of flowers he left in the garage overnight without water and a card that should have been made out to his own mother – not the mother of his child,” she explained.

Around a year ago, they stopped being physically close, and although she’s tried to speak to her fiancé about changing that and exiting their roommates only phase, he won’t engage with her.

Every night, he sits there in bed next to her, watching TikTok videos while she gets their son ready for bed alone. From there, they just go to sleep.

Yesterday evening, she pressed her fiancé further on the issue, and he was hesitant to tell her the truth.

“After he skirted around some excuses, he finally tells me, “I think you love me more than I love you,” she said.

“He explained that there are “levels” to love & that maybe we just are on different levels. I asked, “Has it always been that way?” To which he replies, “I guess I just love you less now. To say I’m shattered is kind of an understatement. If we’re being honest, I saw it coming. I could feel it.”

