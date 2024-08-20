Her Friend’s In The Hospital After Suffering A Mental Breakdown, And She Feels Guilty For Being The Trigger

This 30-year-old woman met her 31-year-old friend two years ago since her husband is close to this woman’s boyfriend.

While she and her friend didn’t instantly hit it off, they occasionally spoke since their significant others are friendly.

“A couple months after we met, I suffered a really traumatic spontaneous second trimester miscarriage hours after announcing it to friends and family,” she explained.

“She reached out to offer her condolences, and we began chatting more, although it was primarily about her relationship issues.”

Several weeks later, her friend sent her a super rude text stating she was pregnant and not planning to go through with it.

Remember, she had just suffered a miscarriage, and she wasn’t doing well mentally. So, she began to back away from her friend, but they still texted here and there.

She didn’t call her friend out for being so insensitive, and she was never once nasty to her. She simply kept their contact short and sweet.

“On top of that, I found out I was pregnant too and was navigating a very high-risk pregnancy and just didn’t have the bandwidth to deal with her or anyone else’s drama,” she said.

“Luckily, both of our pregnancies were successful, and she began reaching out to me more and more after I had my baby. Since we were both going through postpartum together, I decided to engage. However, most of her communications turned to her relationship issues again.”

