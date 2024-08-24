Her Husband Thinks He’s Sick Even Though Multiple Doctors Have Told Him He’s Not, And It’s Destroying Their Lives

For a decade now, this 35-year-old woman and her 31-year-old husband have been together, and they got married six years ago.

Her husband has been diagnosed with OCD, and around eight months ago, her husband started thinking that he has ALS.

It’s all in his mind, though, as multiple doctors have told him he is not sick and that there is absolutely nothing wrong with him.

“He’s spent thousands of dollars on ER visits, seen multiple doctors and a neurologist who have all said he doesn’t have it, he doesn’t have any symptoms of ALS, etc.,” she explained.

“But it’s all he talks about, all he thinks about, all day every day for the last 8 months. He goes to therapy once a week, and he’s been on medication for his OCD since he was like 8-years-old.”

“He recently switched to a new medication, which seemed like it was helping, but now he’s back to the same.”

She’s still doing her best to act like everything is fine and keep their home life a positive environment for their two children, but her husband manages to make everything dark and gloomy.

He is completely convinced that he is sick and nobody can change his mind.

