Her Husband’s Refusing To Get Rid Of His Truck That Costs $1,300 A Month, Even Though They’re Struggling Financially

Recently, this 28-year-old woman gave birth to her baby, and she’s a stay-at-home mom. She and her husband have two other children: a 5-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

She and her husband both thought it would be best for her to stay home, as she was making $1,200 a month at her job.

Daycare costs for their older children were more than what she was making, and that’s how they arrived at the decision for her to be with the kids instead of continuing her career.

Now, she’s wanting to find a new job as soon as her daughter is back in school this fall. She’s been hoping to find a position that will allow her to work from home so she can be with her baby, and she’s additionally expecting to find something that pays more than the last job she held.

She and her husband are struggling financially, and her mother-in-law was the one who shed more light on that for her.

She very unexpectedly found out from her mother-in-law, who helps her husband with their finances, that every month, they only have $150 left over after paying all their bills.

“To my surprise, I also find out his new truck is $1,300 a month, which, mind you, is more than our mortgage and way more than my car payment, which is $425 a month,” she explained.

“I’m so incredibly angry that he pays that much for a car and then tells me I need to find a job ASAP and pay for child care.”

“I’m very grateful that he provides and supports our family, but I think $1,300 is downright unreasonable given our finances as a whole and us just having a new baby. He insists he can’t do anything about his car loan now and insists I work.”

