Her Mom Called Her Selfish For Not Inviting Her Half-Sister To Her Wedding, But Her Mom Abandoned Her To Start A New Family So She Wants Nothing To Do With Her Sibling

Before the end of the year, this 25-year-old woman is getting married to her 28-year-old fiancé, and they are both really looking forward to walking down the aisle.

Back when she was 13, her mom abandoned her and her dad for another man. She and her dad felt like their worlds came apart when her mom walked out on them.

“She didn’t just leave, though,” she explained. “She completely cut ties with us, moved to a different city, and started a new family.”

“She married her new husband and had a daughter, Lily (now 12F). My mom never reached out to me after she left, not even on birthdays or holidays. It was like she erased me from her life.”

“My dad did his best to raise me on his own, but it was tough. I grew up feeling abandoned and hurt, and I struggled with the fact that my mom seemed so happy with her “new” family. As I got older, I tried to move on, but I never truly forgave her for what she did.”

Three years ago, her mom contacted her out of nowhere. Her mom admitted that she felt remorseful for leaving her behind and wished to connect with her again.

Her mom told her that she had Lily and expressed wanting them to form a bond since it would be meaningful to her.

She wasn’t rude to her mom when she responded, but she kept her distance. She did go on to meet Lily a handful of times over the years, and the little girl is sweet, but she doesn’t want to get to know her.

She just has a ton of resentment built up towards her mom, and that’s standing in the way of her wanting to be involved with Lily.

