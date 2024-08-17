Her Mom Relies On Her For Absolutely Everything, And It’s Negatively Impacting Her Mental Health

This 29-year-old woman has been diagnosed with anxiety and major depression. But her 51-year-old mom relies on her for absolutely everything, and that’s causing her mental health to tank even further.

Let’s rewind to 2019, her final year of graduate school. She moved back home in order to be able to finish up three unpaid internships. Upon graduation, she intended to move out once again.

In December of that year, her mom’s relationship came to a close due to her mom’s drinking, among other problems.

Her mom got the house they currently live in with her now ex-boyfriend. Her mom has two DUIs and was unable to afford a car after all that went down, so her ex drove her everywhere she needed to be.

When the pandemic rolled around, two of her internships were canceled, and her grandma ended up in the hospital.

She still managed to graduate, but one month later, her grandma sadly passed away, and two months post-grad, she totaled her car and had to use all of the money she had saved to purchase another.

Ever since the pandemic, she’s been the one driving her mom to work, to doctor’s appointments, and to run errands. She’s also been helping her mom pay for all her expenses.

“In the beginning, this was fine. I stayed home due to COVID, grieving, and making a career transition,” she explained.

“My boyfriend is frustrated because we only see each other on weekends, and I’m always stressed from having to help my mom.”

