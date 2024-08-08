Her Neighbor Locks Her Son Outside Of Their Apartment For Hours On End, Yet She Refused To Help The Little Boy

Two years ago, this 24-year-old girl moved into her apartment, and she frequently runs into her neighbors.

She’s quite friendly with everyone who lives around her, and they know one another’s names. Sadly, one of her neighbors constantly leaves her 7-year-old son locked out of their apartment.

This mom locks her kid outside whenever one of her boyfriends is spending time with her, and this poor kid will be out there for hours on end until his mom unlocks the door.

“He’s been sitting out alone for a while now, but today was kind of awkward,” she explained. “So, we are in the summer, so it’s really hot, and today, when I got home from work, I saw him outside, and he looked really hot and hungry.”

“I did feel bad for him. I asked him where his mom was, and he said she was inside their apartment with her new boyfriend. Apparently, her boyfriend doesn’t like the kid inside the house, so they put him outside for hours.”

She was about to walk into her apartment when the little boy asked if he would be able to come in, as it was really hot and he had already been out in the heat and sun for some time.

She did feel terrible for the boy, but she didn’t think it was appropriate for her let a child she doesn’t know well into her home.

She also believes that whatever is going on between this child, his mom, and his mom’s new boyfriend isn’t something she should get involved in.

“I told him no, he couldn’t, and to just sit until his mom lets him back in,” she said. “This was around 4:00 PM, and his mom didn’t let him back in the apartment until 11:00 PM.”

