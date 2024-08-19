Her Psycho Ex Is Officiating Her Best Friend’s Wedding, So She’s Staying Home

In 2022, this woman dated a guy who was pretty psycho, but she only figured it out well into their relationship.

He was psychologically and mentally abusive to her and dreamed of having her be the perfect little housewife.

He wanted her to be quiet, perfect, and pretty at every moment. If she didn’t feel like being physically close to him, he would say he did not love her, and that’s not even the worst of it.

She finally developed the courage to dump him, and even though she blocked him through email, phone, and social media, he still created fake profiles to harass her and her friends.

This continued for six long months before he quit doing this, and when he did, she figured she could finally put him in the past where he belonged.

But back when she still was with her toxic ex, she introduced her best friend and her best friend’s fiancé to him, and the two guys quickly formed a close bond.

After the breakup, her best friend’s fiancé stayed tight with her ex. Then, she found out that not only is her ex attending her best friend’s wedding next weekend, he’s officiating it.

“And if that’s not enough to grapple with, my friend refused me a plus-one and made no guarantees that my ex wouldn’t have one, even though he was single when we had the conversation a few months ago,” she explained.

She does have a boyfriend, and she’s been with him for a little under a year. Her best friend doesn’t want her boyfriend to come since she does not know him.

