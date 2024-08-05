He’s Getting Rid Of The Foster Child His Mom Took In 7 Years Ago

For the last 11 years, this 30-year-old man’s mom took in foster children. Right before his mom passed away, she made him promise her one thing: he had to take over her foster children after she died.

His mom was diagnosed with heart failure, yet lived a surprising 7 years after she was diagnosed. His mom had two foster kids who came to live with him after she passed away, and they’re named J and P.

He was only 19 when J moved in with him as an 8-year-old. J had severe behavioral problems associated with past trauma.

“My world was turned upside down,” he explained. “But I very quickly grew to love him. Underneath the trauma and the difficulties, he was an amazing boy who I loved with my entire heart.”

“He’s now 19 himself and still lives with me. He just finished high school, and I have no plans to move him out until he is ready. J and I have a great relationship.”

As for P, he’s currently 16 and was 9 when he got him. P does have very severe special needs. Although he’s tried his hardest to bond with P, he can’t.

J’s behavioral demands never irritated him, but P’s do. P irritated him to no end, and he has to constantly tell himself that P functions more like a 3 or 4-year-old instead of a teen.

He fully supported his mom when she decided to take in P. But he was aware that after she passed, he was going to really struggle to care for the boy.

“I didn’t sign up to do this,” he said. “I didn’t sign up to look after him for the rest of my life; I just didn’t.”

