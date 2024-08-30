His Family Is Pressuring His Fiancée To Wear His Dad’s Late Wife’s Wedding Dress

Over 30 years ago, this man’s father lost his first wife, Mia. To make a long story short, his dad has always said that his mom is second best since Mia was the love of his life.

His dad wears his wedding ring from Mia on his other hand to this day. His mom bakes a cake every year on Mia’s birthday.

On the anniversary of his dad’s wedding to Mia, his mom gives his dad space and alone time. There are even pictures of Mia in his mom and dad’s home, including in their bedroom, as his dad never wished to change them out.

“I’ve been raised that way, kind of having two mothers…even if it wasn’t like that,” he explained. “It was not a healthy childhood, but luckily, I have gone to therapy to work on all the issues that this caused.”

“My mother always says that he gives her the space she deserves and feels equally loved like he loves his first wife.”

“My siblings and I don’t see it that way because our mother deserves better, but if she is happy, we will not ruin her happiness, so we never talk about it.”

Soon, he’s going to be getting married to his fiancée, but her mom never got married and doesn’t have a wedding dress to pass down for her.

So, his fiancée asked him if he would ask his mom if she could wear her wedding dress, and she was thrilled about getting to potentially wear something so special.

His mom previously said that she would be happy to loan her wedding dress out one day to his future love, so he was touched by his fiancée wanting the dress.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.