His Friend Blew Up On Him For Saying It Was A Bad Idea To Have A Baby With A Girl He’s Only Been Dating For A Month

When you have a child with someone, you’re tied to them forever, and that’s something a lot of people don’t stop to consider.

This 29-year-old man has a friend who is 30, and his friend recently got dumped. His friend then got on a dating app and quickly met a girl a decade younger than him.

His friend has been dating this girl for about a month, so when his friend mentioned they’re not taking any precautions to prevent getting pregnant, he was shocked.

“I asked why he’s trying to have a baby with her, and he told me, “We’re not trying to have a baby, but if it happens, it happens.” She already has 2 kids, by the way,” he explained.

He and his friend are part of a social circle that includes 8 people, and they’ve all been best friends for 20 years.

Back when they were all teenagers, his friend used to say he really wanted to have a family. His friend comes from a really dysfunctional one, so he suspects that’s why he wants to build a family of his own.

Now that they’re all 30 or nearing that age, almost every guy in their friend group has settled down.

5 of their 8 friends already have kids, and a week ago, someone proposed to his girlfriend. It seems his friend feels pressured to keep up with everyone else they’re close with.

“And now it’s just us two that are not settled,” he said. “We were talking about this yesterday and had quite a long conversation.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.