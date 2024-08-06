His Girlfriend Wants Him To Pay $2,000 For Her To Get A Lawyer And Fight For Custody Of Her Child

On the very first date this 27-year-old guy had with his 25-year-old girlfriend, she unexpectedly brought her child along.

He says, in hindsight, that should have been an enormous red flag to him, and he should have made a run for it, but he did the opposite.

He seriously started dating his girlfriend two months ago, and he’s only known her for about 10 weeks so far.

Three weeks ago, his girlfriend got documents in the mail stating that her ex filed to get full custody of her child, who is 17-months-old.

His girlfriend and her ex never got married and were together for approximately a year, including the time she was pregnant.

When his girlfriend’s child turned 9-months-old, his girlfriend’s ex pretty much walked away from the kid.

This guy lives 14 hours away, and he thinks it’s pretty interesting that all of a sudden, his girlfriend’s ex is gunning to get the kid full-time. His girlfriend has painted her ex in a bad light, but he suspects that’s not entirely true.

But the craziest part of this story is that his girlfriend is demanding he pay the $2,000 in legal fees she has to come up with to fight for custody.

His girlfriend works as a server and doesn’t make a lot at all, whereas he makes six figures a year, and she knows this.

